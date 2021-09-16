Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating an assault at Stoke Newington Overground station are today releasing CCTV images in connection.

At 1.30pm on Thursday 22 July, a man entered the station and threw his toolbox down the station’s stairs hitting the victim in the back of the head and causing her to stumble down the stairwell.

He then went down the stairs to retrieve the toolbox and the victim asked him why he threw it at her, to which he shouted “I’m in a bad mood” before leaving the station on a train

The victim attended hospital and was treated for a lump on the back of her head, a neck strain and mild concussion.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100053612.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.