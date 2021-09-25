Prepare yourself for the coming months! With cold weather around the corner, and lots of colds and viruses that go with it, it is time to check in and make sure your immunity is in good order and ready to beat the bugs. What does that mean? It means you need to get your body ready to fight off any infections.

The immune system protects your body from outside invaders like bacteria, viruses, fungi and toxins (chemicals produced by microbes). It is made up of different organs, cells and proteins that work together to defend the body against infection.

The immune system keeps a record of every germ (microbe) it has ever defeated so it can recognise it and destroy the microbe quickly if it enters the body again. These are then your built antibodies.

Any abnormalities of the immune system can lead to allergic diseases, immunodeficiency and auto immune disorder.

The body has the innate immune system, which we you are born with.

Parts of the immune system include blood cells, antibodies, lymphatic system, spleen, bone marrow and thymus.

The white blood cells are the main players in the immune system. They are made in the bone marrow and are part of the lymphatic system. The white blood cells move through blood and tissue around the body, looking for the foreign invaders of microbes, viruses, parasites, fungi and when they find them, they launch an attack. The white blood cells include lymphocytes such as B cells, T cells and many other types of immune cells.

Antibodies help the body fight the microbes or toxins that are produced – this is done by recognising substances called antigens on the surface of the microbes or in the chemicals they produce, this then marks the microbe or toxins as being foreign. The antibodies then mark the antigens for destruction.

Of course sometimes the invaders are so complex and intense, medical assistance is used.

So what can you do naturally to help build your immune system? There are certain life style adjustments that can assist in building the immunity system.

Reduce sugar intake

Sugar is known to slow down the immune system, so it is best avoided, especially during the winter season. Studies found that within one hour of eating100g of sugar, even like that of natural sugars such as honey, immune defences slow down and white blood cells lose ability to send off bacteria and viruses.

Drink in moderation

Alcohol changes the way the immune system behaves, and can alter the ability to fight off things like the flu. If you do drink, try and make sure you limit it and balance those drinking occasions with alcohol free days.

Include Vitamin D

If Vitamin D is low, an important part of the immune system doesn’t work as efficiently, especially against viruses of the respiratory system like colds and flu. It is known as the sunshine vitamin, as it is obtained from the sunshine; however, in the winter, when there is little or no exposure to the sun in the UK, make sure you eat Vitamin D rich foods like oily fish, and consider taking a supplement, especially if oily fish is not included in your diet.

Include Vitamin A

Vitamin A is vital for immunity as it helps repair mucus membranes, the barrier against viruses. Immune cells require it to function. Include vitamin A in your eating from sources of eggs, cheese, milk and liver.

Immunity boosters

Include eating oats that reduce cholesterol, mushrooms that are rich in polysaccharides for triggering that immune response, as well as lots of citrus fruits, berries, red bell peppers, garlic, ginger, spinach and yoghurt.

Reduce Stress

Stress is an immune suppressor; of course we can’t always avoid what’s thrown at us in life, but we change and control our attitude and approach of how to deal with problematic issues. Relax and rest to recharge as much as possible, in order to think clearly and rationally deal with life’s challenges. Be mindful and live in the moment, balance and live in positive thought for harmonious living.

Love and Sparkles

Samsara