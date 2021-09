Friday 24th of September 2021 19.30pm at the Cypriot Community Centre in Earlham Grove, Wood Green.London N22 5HJ.

Main Speaker Niyazi Kizilyurek- AKEL MEP

In the speech he will engage with the latest developments on the Cyprus issue.

The book was previously published in Turkish and recently in Greek by Hetrorotopia publications , Translatiomn by Marialena Larkou and Prologue by Niyazi Kizilyurek.