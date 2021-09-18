It’s official, summer is at its end and autumn has set in. There are many who welcome autumn and winter, and there are those that definitely do not, especially for some people who may not have had the chance to get away for their usual summer break abroad, where sunshine and beautiful beaches are guaranteed.

Those little breaks that recharge our mind and body are essential to the majority, and for the last couple of summers, we may feel we have missed out or been deprived from that luxury, especially with a washout British summer.

The best we can do is to make the best of the seasons, with a possible bumpy road of the winter ahead, avoid those winter blues till we can really get back to some old normality in the hopeful, promising future ahead, where we can look forward to better days.

With the lack of a good summer and obtaining regular sunshine, a lack of Vitamin D needs to be taken into consideration for a lot of people. Vitamin D helps keep bones, teeth and muscles healthy, along with helping keep the immune system balanced, especially during colds and the flu season.

Most people will get their dose of Vitamin D from sunlight in late March till the end of September, and it is said that a daily dose of 10 minutes is really enough to keep in check. If, however, you are one that seldom sees sunshine, spends a lot of time indoors or usually wears clothes that cover up most of your skin when outdoors, what can be done to help?

Vitamin D can be found in foods such as oily fish, red meats, liver and egg yolks. If these foods are not part of your usual eating plan, then definitely consider discussing with a GP about taking a supplement as it really can make all the difference. Lack of Vitamin D can lead to weak and brittle bones, as well as bone deformities.

As winter approaches, it can just make many of us feel miserable, lethargic and in some cases there are those that may start to feel really depressed with all, especially when the cold, wet weather and dark nights start to set in. So preparing in advance for it, with good mindset ahead, is a good idea.

Some people suffer with what is commonly called SAD (seasonal affective disorder). I too used to suffer with the cold winter, especially when I consider myself to thrive and much prefer life in the summer. However, I have taught myself to embrace each season for its beauty and what it has to offer.

If you suffer badly with the winter blues, there are special light boxes available to give light therapy. This involves sitting around thirty minutes to an hour each morning in order to lift your mood. Designs vary from desk lamps to wall mounted type fixtures.

Prepare yourself for the months ahead; anything from cosy or electric blankets for your bed and/or sofa, to preparing what winter projects and hobbies you can do in the warmth, or get wrapped up well for the outdoors. Force yourself out in the winter but wrap up well – if you are like me, two pairs of leggings, leggings under jeans, long boots and five tops and a jacket/ coat become the normal for the outside.

Get those tools and equipment required, ready for your winter and rainy day projects, so there are no excuses for sitting around wasting time or being bored.

Be prepared and be constructive!

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x