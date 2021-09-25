On Wednesday 15 September, the President of NEPOMAK, Christos Tuton, met with the Chief of the National Guard of the Republic of Cyprus Lt Gen Demokritos Zervakis, for a briefing on Cyprus’ national defence strategy. They were joined by the Defence Attaché of the Republic of Cyprus in the UK, Lt Col Theocharis Onoufriou.

The Chief of the National Guard of Cyprus was in London for a series of meetings with British defence officials and others.

During the meeting, Lt Gen Zervakis told Mr Tuton, “Be reassured, Cyprus is safe,” and briefed Mr Tuton on the extensive work being done to advance Cyprus’ national defence and security. In particular, he highlighted the close and ever-expanding cooperation between Cyprus and its like-minded allies in the Eastern Mediterranean region and beyond, who share common security and stability concerns in the Eastern Mediterranean. He noted several important recent examples of this cooperation, including the joint exercises on the island between the US Navy Seals and Cyprus’ Special Operations Forces, as well as Cyprus’ participation in ‘Bright Star 2021’ in Egypt, a multilateral military exercise between 21 countries to enhance mutual security ties.

Mr Tuton thanked the Chief of the National Guard for the work being done to keep Cyprus and its people safe, despite ceaseless provocations and aggressive rhetoric from Turkey.

He also used the meeting as an opportunity to raise the issue of whether Cypriots who have dual nationality might be called up by Cyprus to do national service, an increasing concern as more young British Cypriots obtain Cypriot citizenship. Cypriot citizens that are permanent residents abroad, do not need to do national service.

Following the meeting, Lt Gen Zervakis presented Mr Tuton with a gift to mark their meeting.

NEPOMAK is the World Federation of Young Diaspora Cypriots and has branches in the UK, USA, Australia & New Zealand, Greece, Canada, South Africa, Zimbabwe and continental Europe. The organisation is run by volunteers, aged 18-30, across the world, motivated by their love and passion for Cyprus and its diaspora.