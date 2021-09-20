The Club’s Head of Football, Dean Brennan, said: “It was clear how much Harry Kewell wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately the results and the poor start to the season have dictated our decision.

“The plan for this season was for Barnet FC to be challenging in the top half of the table and that is still very much our aim.”

The Club will now begin the process of recruiting a replacement and will provide an update once this has been completed.

Dean Brennan will temporarily assume responsibility for first-team matters whilst the Club looks for a permanent replacement.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Harry and Paul for their efforts made during their time at The Hive London and we wish them every success going forwards.