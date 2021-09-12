Harry Kewell’s side started off strongly and won an early corner in the second minute when David Sesay dribbled past an opposing defender before seeing his cross blocked.

In the fifth minute, the Bees had a great opportunity to open the scoring when Adam Marriott was played through on goal by an accurate pass from Mason Bloomfield.

The former Eastleigh striker beared down on goal before pulling his effort just wide.

Ben Strevens’ side looked to respond and had a chance of their own in the 14th minute when Tom Whelan fired a shot at the near post. The Bees defended resiliently and managed to clear their lines.

The scoring was opened in the 24th minute by Bloomfield who scored his second goal in as many matches.

David Sesay weaved his way past the defence on the right side before crossing the ball back across to the 24-year-old who clinically converted low into the bottom corner.

Eastleigh had the final chance of the half as Ryan Hill passed to Ben House inside the box who shot at goal from close-range.

Sam Sargeant came out quickly to close down the angle and make a strong save to maintain the lead going into the break.

In the 49th minute a cross from Eastleigh was caught by Sargeant who launched the ball to Sesay.

The 22-year-old brought the ball forward before passing it to Tasdemir who forced a fine save out of their ‘keeper, Joe McDonnell.

The next ten minutes saw the visitors look to claw their way back into the match with a number of chances.

Joe Low’s shot went wide of the target in the 54th minute before Ben House shaped up to shoot on the edge of the box, before the Bees cleared it away.

Eastleigh began to grow back into the game and came close to leveling the scoring in the 71st minute when Michael Kelly’s deflected shot from the edge of the box forced a smart save from Sargeant.

The Spitfires equalised a minute later as Miley passed the ball across to House on the edge of the box, who found space to get his shot away through the Bees’ defence and struck it low into the bottom left corner.

Ben Strevens’ side pushed on as they looked to find a winning goal as Harry Pritchard crossed into Danny Whitehall who put his cross narrowly wide of the far-post.

The Bees responded moments later as Mason Bloomfield turned away from his defender before playing the ball to Ephron Mason-Clark.

The 22-year-old found space to get a powerful shot away into the bottom left corner and force a diving save out of Joe McDonnell, who palmed the shot around the post and out for a corner.

Harry Kewell’s side came very close to taking all three points in second-half stoppage time when Sam Beard played a teasing ball across the face of the goal to Bloomfield, who couldn’t get the final touch and turn it in at the far post.

Bees: Sam Sargeant, Jordan Thomas, Ben Richards-Everton, Mitch Brundle, Mason Bloomfield, Adam Marriott, Kian Flanagan, Sam Granville (Josh Payne 60’), Serhat Tasdemir (Ephron Mason-Clarke 56’), Joe Widdowson (Sam Beard 79’), David Sesay. Subs (Not used): Aston Oxborough, Ben Nugent.

Goals: Bloomfield (24’).

Eastleigh: Joe McDonnell, Josh Hare, Michael Kelly, Cavanagh Miley, Andrew Boyce, Harry Pritchard, Ryan Hill (Danny Whitehall 66’), Jake Hesketh, Joe Low (Sam Smart 66’), Ben House, Tom Whelan (Vincent harper 66’). Subs (Not used): Ross Flitney, Christian Maghoma.

Goals: House (72’).

Referee: Lewis Smith.

Attendance: 959 (46 away).