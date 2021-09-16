Austria on Thursday sent clear and sound messages that it stands by Cyprus and shows full solidarity as regards the migration influxes from Turkey and as regards the Cyprus peace negotiations and Turkish occupied Varosha.



Austria’s Minister for the European Union and Constitution Karoline Edtstadler was received by Cyprus’ FM Nikos Christodoulides in Nicosia with whom she discussed apart from migration and the Cyprus reunification talks, the forthcoming General Affairs Council to be held in September, the pandemic, EU’s relations with third countries, including with Turkey, and current issues of special interest such as enlargement and the Conference on the Future of Europe.

Christodoulides signed the “Alpbach Declaration on the Future of Europe”, already signed by Austria, Ireland, Greece, Hungary and Spain.

Replying to a question about Turkey’s provocations and whether the EU’s approach is the appropriate one, the Austrian Minister said that it is more than needed to show solidarity.

She referred to Brexit, noting that it taught us a lesson, that we as a European Union have to stay and stand together, we have to strengthen our forces, and that there is the need more and more to speak with one voice.

“And if some provocations and problems are occurring in a country like in Cyprus, then it is needed to stand up in solidarity and to show that we are standing next to our partners and that is what it is important for me not only on migration but also if things occur like in the city of Varosha and the fact that migrants are used as a tool to blackmail not only Cyprus but also the whole of the EU”, she said.



The Austrian Minister was also asked if it is time for the EU to take more concrete measures and find ways to help countries which face big burdens like Cyprus. She said that migration is an issue we need to tackle in the next months and years because it won’t stop. She noted that there is a big pressure of migration and we as the EU are clear that we can’t solve the problem nation-wise, we need to stick together.

“It needs a European asylum system and we have a proposal at the table and we should really go into depth discussion of that, my message today is that we won’t leave alone the countries which have external borders; Cyprus is one of the three countries in a row which I am visiting this week I am going to Romania tomorrow and we send the message not only that we are supporting these countries, but also for example in Lithuania we will send Cobra, police armed forces to help the people to guide the external border because it is need for the whole of the EU”, Edtstadler said.



She said that the package on the table on the asylum system has a strong dimension on the external borders because we need to help at the spot, in the neighbouring countries where the problems occur.

“Third countries, transit countries, there needs to be mandatory solidarity and every member should be aware of the fact that it has to participate in the system, in one or the other way”, she said adding that we can overcome the issues if we stick together.



Christodoulides said that the flows to Cyprus have created a considerable burden for the government, for the society and for the people of Cyprus.

“There has been a sharp increase in applications for international protection in the last few years, for the 4th consecutive year, Cyprus has recorded the highest per capita rate of registered first time applications for asylum within the EU. The continuation of a large number of migration flows from Turkey, continues to be the main challenge faced by Cyprus. Close to 80% of applicants for international protection in Cyprus come directly from Turkey or through the areas which are not under the effective control of the government of the republic of Cyprus, the occupied areas,” he said.



The Cypriot FM also said that we also know very well that these numbers from Turkey and the push of migrants from the occupied areas to the Republic form part of a continuing concerted policy by Turkey which is consistent with the overall deplorable police of Ankara to instrumentalize human lives, to score political gains from the EU.

He reminded that Cyprus has presented the situation to Brussels pressing for a collective EU reaction to Turkey’s methods and to the immense pressures faced by Cyprus, a member state. He also expressed gratitude about Austria’s solidarity in action and not only in words.



In another question about migration and provocations by Turkey in connection to the pact with Turkey, Christodoulides said that unfortunately as a European union we are dependent on Turkey not only in Syria but also in Libya. That is why, he noted, as a EU we need to react collectively and not be blackmailed by Turkey or any other third country.

“A number of proposals are on the table for the EU to address this situation and to prevent exactly what Turkey is doing Ie EU funding to Turkey to manage migration was given with a condition that Turkey fulfils all obligation towards all EU MS including the Republic of Cyprus something that it has not done. As a EU we need to react and send a clear message to Turkey,” he added.

Opening statements to the press

In his opening statement Cyprus Minister said that recent events have proven that it is more urgent than ever to conclude the negotiations of the Μigration and Asylum Pact and that focus should be on ensuring that the relevant legislative acts provide for mechanisms of effective and immediate response towards increased migratory flows.

“Front line member states cannot bear alone the responsibility for hosting immense numbers of asylum seekers”, the Minister said adding that Turkey, despite repeated called by the EU, has failed to fulfil its EU obligations, including its Cyprus related obligations that, among other things, require Turkey to normalise relations with the Republic of Cyprus, as well as implement the Additional Protocol fully and in a non-discriminatory manner.

As regards Varosha, Christodoulides said that Turkey is acting in breach of international law and the relevant UNSCRs adding that the international community, the EU, have called for an immediate reversal of Turkey’s actions with the EU clearly stating that should this not materialize on Turkey’s behalf, EU will take appropriate actions.

“Karol agreed that EU solidarity in tangible terms is absolutely necessary,” he said.

For the Cyprus dialogue he said that the latest positions put forward by the Turkish side run contrary to all relevant UN Security Council resolutions and to the common EU position as clearly set out on a number of occasions in relevant Decisions and Conclusions.

“I explained that we rely on the international community and particularly on our EU partners to convey the right messages to Turkey,” he noted.

The Ministers discussed also the Conference of the Future of Europe, and expressed their joint commitment to explore opportunities for cooperation and to encourage our peoples, especially the young population to participate, since they have a central role in shaping the future of the European project.

“Cyprus attaches great importance to the goals of the Conference. In this context we joined forces with Austria and signed today the Alpbach Declaration which highlights the necessity for cooperation and dialogue to ensure that the EU has a successful future,” he concluded.

The Austrian Minister said that on her part that we need to emphasise strong solidarity with our partners and with the countries who have an external border, which have an extreme pressure regarding migration.

She said that we need to gain new allies within the European Union, countries which are also able to find a solution regarding a common European asylum system.

“It is the time to act now, we have to find solution and I would like to be also be very clear when it comes to Turkey, which uses migration and migrants as a tool to pressure the European Union, we will not accept that,” she noted.

We, Edtstadler continued, “as a European Union will not be blackmailed, not by Turkey, not by Belarus, not by any other country in the world. And it is important for the EU to follow the strict conditionality in relation with Turkey in accordance with the European Council conclusions. But you mention also the case of Varosha and I would like to also underline that we are on your side, it is fully unacceptable what is going on here and Turkey needs to stop this provocation and respect the international law”, she underlined.



She described the meeting as a positive one, and expressed her belief that the relation, cooperation and coordination with Cyprus will be even stronger in the future and “we will be able to solve the problems and we have to face the challenges openly but also with a positive approach and to solve it in a European way”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.