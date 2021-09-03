August this year was the warmest month in Cyprus since temperatures started being recorded.

According to an announcement by the press and information office, highest temperatures were recorded in plenty areas of Cyprus in August 2021. Temperatures over 40°C were also often recorded.

The average daily highest temperature in August 2021 was estimated in Athalassa at 39.8°C, making August the warmest month in Cyprus since temperatures have been recorded. July 2020 was the previous warmest month with the average daily highest temperature was estimated also in Athalassa 39.7°C.