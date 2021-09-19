Arts Council England has announced that Enfield will be a ‘Priority Place’, highlighting opportunities for investment and collaboration in a wide range of high-quality cultural and artistic experiences. The Arts Council said Enfield has a huge amount of local ambition and there are plenty of opportunities in the borough. Having welcomed 47,000 visitors to our outdoor food and arts festival – A Month of Sundays – in August, and having just opened a cultural community pop-up venue in Enfield Town, we couldn’t agree more. We look forward to more cultural endeavours in Enfield. https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/your-area/priority-places#section-1