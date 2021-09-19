Police officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 51-year-old Daniela Longhin who has been missing for a week.

Daniela has been missing from her home in Lewisham since Monday 13 September and officers from the South East London Missing Persons team are working to locate her.

Daniela has not been in contact with her family since Sunday 12 September, which is out of character. She was seen buying groceries in Catford on 13 September and is believed to have then boarded a 160 bus towards Sidcup. There has been no trace of her since.

Daniela is white, 5’6” tall of slim build with long blonde hair that is greying at the front. She was last seen wearing a red weatherproof jacket, dark coloured jogging style bottoms and dark trainers with white soles. She was carrying a dark coloured rucksack and a large M&S canvas tote bag.

We encourage anyone who knows of Daniela’s whereabouts to call police on 101 providing the reference 21MIS028442.