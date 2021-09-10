Detectives are appealing for information to identify a man they want to speak to following an allegation of sexual assault on a bus in Haringey.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 13 June at around 17:30hrs aboard a Route 144 bus in Wood Green, which was heading in the direction of Muswell Hill.

The victim, a teenage girl, sat down on the lower deck of the bus in the seats behind the driver.

At Wood Green a man boarded the bus. He sat next to the victim and began to touch her inappropriately on her legs.

When the victim got off the bus and was calling her mother, she noticed that the suspect was following her on foot. She remained on the phone until she saw that the suspect was no longer following her.

PC Neil Marshall, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “Everyone should be able to travel on our transport network without fear of harassment or molestation.

“It is important that we identify this man. If you have information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do get in touch.”

Anyone who can identify him is asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting 8861/13JUN.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.