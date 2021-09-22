Detectives investigating the death of a 98-year-old man who died after being the victim of a violent burglary have appealed for help from the public during an appearance on Crimewatch Live.

Pensioner, Peter Gouldstone, was seriously assaulted during a burglary at his Enfield home in early November 2018. He sadly died later that month from his injuries.

Detective Inspector John Marriott, Specialist Crime North, said: “It is now nearly three years since this tragic incident which saw Peter taken from his family in such horrendous circumstances.

“Despite the passage of time, their hurt has not lessened; and neither has our determination to find those responsible for his death. I am appealing to the public today to help us find these individuals and ensure that they face justice.”

Police were called by London Ambulance Service [LAS] at 10:06hrs on Tuesday, 6 November 2018 to an address on Evesham Road, N11, where they found Peter suffering from a head injury and extensive bruising to his body.

He remained in hospital until he died in late November.

A post mortem examination gave cause of death as ‘complication of a traumatic head injury’.

There was clear evidence of a disturbance at Mr Gouldstone’s house, and a number of his possessions had been taken including a 26-inch Panasonic television, model TX – L26X10B which has never been recovered.

The independent charity Crimestoppers previously announced a reward of up to £10,000 for any information they receive that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this horrific attack against a vulnerable pensioner. This remains available.*

DI Marriott added: “We have CCTV footage showing two men who we are still keen to identify, as we believe they may have information which could assist our investigation. I urge anyone who has information, no matter how small a detail, to search their conscience and contact police without delay.

“I appreciate the incident will not be fresh in people’s minds, but would particularly like to hear from people who may recall being offered the Panasonic television that was stolen, or who saw either people or vehicles in the vicinity of Evesham Road, Enfield that may have appeared out of place.”

Anyone with information concerning this incident should contact police on 0208 345 3715 or 101.

Alternatively, to remain 100% anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their non-traceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

*Note: Information passed to police will not qualify for the reward. To be eligible you must contact the charity Crimestoppers directly.

+ A number of arrests have been made in connection with the investigation. All individuals were subsequently released no further action.