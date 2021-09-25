The official results of the 6th annual Resort and Retreat Awards 2021 hosted by LUX Life magazine are in, with Aphrodite Hills Resort Ltd awarded Best Luxury Holiday Accommodation – Paphos District

The Resort has demonstrated excellence and commitment in this industry, even in the face of uncertainty and we have been recognised! The Lux extensive research and judging process is driven by merit and centred around an in-depth evaluation of skills and services on offer.

Awardees must demonstrate expertise within their field, dedication to customer service and a commitment to promoting excellence. This approach has brought us much success and commendation throughout its use and enforces LUX Life’s stance that winners are not determined by popularity of votes, but by their contributions to their industry.