An AKEL delegation, headed by the Party’s Parliamentary Representative Giorgos Loukaides, visited the University of Cyprus today on the occasion of the start of the new academic year. The delegation included AKEL MP’s Christos Christofides and Andros Kavkalias, as well as representatives of the Progressive Movement of Students “PROODEFTIKI”.

The delegation had a meeting with the University authorities and the deans of the faculties of the University of Cyprus, with whom a frank and constructive discussion took place on the problems facing the institution and ways of addressing them. The Rector of the University of Cyprus Mr. Tasos Christofides referred to the health measures that the institution is implementing to ensure that teaching is carried out in the physical presence of students, while there was an extensive discussion on the clinical work of university doctors and on the institutional framework that will govern their integration into public hospitals, as well as on the University of Cyprus budget, which has remained stagnant for years.

After congratulating the University of Cyprus for the work it is doing, Giorgos Loukaides reiterated AKEL’s steadfast support, which dates back to the discussions and efforts made for its establishment three decades ago and which continues to this day. As he said, the University of Cyprus has largely met the expectations of all those who believed in the need for its foundation and is a beacon of intellectual, research and economic development in our country. Referring to the modern challenges, G.Loukaides stressed that the University should play a leading role in the new era of society’s digital transformation and green growth.

Finally, Giorgos Loukaides assured once again that AKEL will always stand by the University of Cyprus and with sensitivity towards its students, will make every effort to solve any problems it faces, so that it can continue unhindered its development.