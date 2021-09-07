A delegation of AKEL, headed by the General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL, Stefanos Stefanou, will travel to Athens tomorrow to attend the ceremony to bid farewell to the great music composer Mikis Theodorakis.

The farewell ceremony will take place on Wednesday, 8 September at 15:00 P.M. from the Metropolis of Athens.

The delegation of AKEL will also include the Head of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Central Committee of AKEL Kostas Kosta and the General Secretary of the Central Council of EDON Youth organisation and member of the Central Committee of AKEL SevIros Koulas.