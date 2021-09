A delegation of AKEL, headed by the General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou, attended the farewell ceremony FOR the great music composer Mikis Theodorakis at the Metropolitan Cathedra of Athens today.

The delegation of AKEL also included the Head of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Central Committee of AKEL Kostas Kosta, and the General Secretary of EDON and member of the Central Committee of AKEL Seviros Koulas.