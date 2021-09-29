Statement by the General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou after the meeting with the leadership of the Turkish Cypriot Communal Democracy Party (TDP)

AKEL and TDP declare: We join forces for peace on our Island

29 September 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

I welcome to the offices of the Central Committee of AKEL the delegation from the Communal Democracy Party headed by the Party’s President Cemal Oziyit, a longstanding and good friend from activities promoting the rapprochement of the two communities.

This consensus is also a continuation of previous meetings we have had with TDP with whom I must point out that we have very good relations with and developed very good cooperation, both in promoting the policy of rapprochement and the goal of achieving the solution of bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, as outlined in the relevant resolutions of the UN.

At our meeting we agreed that the situation surrounding the Cyprus problem has never been so critical, with the possibility of permanent partition now in sight.

We agreed that there is an urgent need for the resumption of the negotiations and that this can and must be done from the point where they left off at Crans Montana, preserving the convergences that have been recorded and by negotiating on the Guterres Framework as the UN Secretary General has outlined and submitted it.

Furthermore, we shall of course continue to seek a solution within the framework of the Resolutions of the UN, the High-Level Agreements of 1977 and 1979, which also provide for the solution of bizonal, bicommunal federation.

We have also agreed to continue developing the relations we have forged between our parties and shall continue to work together to promote the solution of the Cyprus problem, which, as we have said, represents a prerequisite and a necessary precondition for achieving the reunification of the people and the country and so that we shall be able to ensure conditions of lasting peace and cooperation in our country and in the region.