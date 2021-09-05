Barnet Council is standing with other local authorities to provide accommodation for refugees fleeing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Cllr Dan Thomas, Leader of Barnet Council, has announced:

“Barnet has a proud history of providing sanctuary to those fleeing persecution. Ours was the first London borough to resettle Afghan refugees and I am pleased that we can offer a total of five Afghan households the opportunity to resettle in Barnet. We continue to work with the Government and local organisations to offer a warm welcome to the families, all of whom supported British troops over the past 20 years.

“I am proud that Barnet is living up to our reputation as a welcoming, family friendly borough by supporting those in need.”

National helplines

Assistance for relatives and friends of people they fear to be at risk in Afghanistan is available from many sources.

As part of the evacuation effort, the Home Office continue to work at pace to assist others facing serious risk in Afghanistan. This includes:

Current or former Chevening ScholarsPeople with existing leave or an open application for student, work and family visasJournalistsCivil society groups for women’s rightsGovernment officialsOfficials working in counter-terrorism and counter-narcoticsEmployees of charities, humanitarian organisations and NGOs

If you are a non-British national in Afghanistan or are the family member of a non-British national in Afghanistan, and in need of assistance, you should call (+44) 02475389980.

If you are a British national, or family member of a British national in Afghanistan you should call +44 (0)1908 516666External link and select the option “Consular services for British nationals” or email [email protected] link.

Sources of information and guidance are available at:

FACTSHEET: UK support to resettle Afghan nationals – ARAP scheme

https://homeofficemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/08/16/factsheet-uk-support-to-resettle-afghan-nationals/External link

FACTSHEET: Resettlement routes for Afghan nationals

https://homeofficemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/08/19/factsheet-resettlement-routes-for-afghan-nationals/External link

Barnet-based support

These local community organisations offer a range of support to refugees, asylum seekers and their families.

New Citizen’s GatewayExternal link

Barnet-based organisation working to improve the quality of life and promote the physical, social and mental wellbeing of refugees and asylum seekers

[email protected] link

07983 437 425

Persian Advice BureauExternal link

Support to refugees and asylum seekers, especially Farsi speaking

[email protected]