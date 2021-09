Highgate & Muswell Hill v AEK U13’s

A very impressive performance from AEK Youth U13’s who came away with a fantastic 11-0 victory.

Playing some excellent football with good organisation and enthusiasm, AEK progress into the next round of the Watford Friendly League Cup.

Scorers Savva 3, Lucca 3, Nehemiah 3, Sami 1 and Tristan 1.

Man of the match Savva showed good quality throughout with a fine hat trick.