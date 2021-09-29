A total of 117 new coronavirus cases were detected on Tuesday, while no deaths of COVID-19 patients were reported, according to a press release issued by Cyprus` Health Ministry. The positivity rate is 0.23%.

The total number of deaths remains at 552, while COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic amount to 120,020.

Currently 84 COVID-19 patients are treated in hospital. The situation of 34 of them is critical, while 74.72% of those hospitalised have not been vaccinated.

Eleven post-COVID patients who ceased to be contagious continue to be treated in hospital and are intubated in a critical condition due to COVID-19 at Intensive Care Units.

A total of 51,973 tests were conducted on Tuesday using the PCR method (5,342) and antigen rapid tests (46,631).



Out of the 552 COVID-19 patients who have passed away 350 are men (63%) and 202 (37%) are women. Their median age is 76.4 years old.

Out of the 34 COVID-19 patients who are currently treated in a critical condition 15 are intubated, two are treated at Intensive Treatment Units but are not intubated, and 17 at Increased Care Units.

The 117 new cases were traced as follows: 16 cases out of 246 samples taken during contact tracing, 9 cases out of 2,468 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 27 cases out of 2,176 samples taken at the private initiative, 5 cases out of 244 samples taken by the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs, 47 cases out of 26,927 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 13 cases out of 19,704 samples tested using antigen rapid tests through the Health Ministry`s programme.