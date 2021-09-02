Detectives from the Central East Command Unit have been conducting extensive enquiries following the series of incidents, which all occurred on Wednesday, 18 August.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 2 September on suspicion of five racially aggravated assaults. He remains in custody at an east London police station.

On Wednesday, 18 August at 18:41hrs a 30-year-old man was struck on the head with a bottle on Cazenove Road, N16, sustaining no injuries.

At 19:10hrs, a 14-year-old boy was walking on Holmdale Terrace, N15, when he was approached and assaulted without warning, sustaining no lasting injuries.

At approximately 20:30hrs on Stamford Hill, at the junction with Colberg Road, a 64-year-old man was struck in the face. He suffered facial injuries and fell to the ground, breaking a bone in his foot. He was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

Officers have also been informed of a fourth and fifth victim who have yet to contact police. Enquiries to speak to them are ongoing.