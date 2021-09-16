16 to 17-year olds are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and are being invited to turn up at any walk-in centre in Enfield without an appointment to receive their jab.

Parents of teenagers aged 16-17 in Enfield are also being asked to encourage their sons and daughters to grab-a-jab and get vaccinated.

To raise awareness of the importance of being vaccinated, Enfield Council’s vaccine bus visited Capel Manor College in Bullsmoor Lane, Waltham Cross, Enfield.

Students from the college were invited to receive their first or second jab on the bus by nurses from the NHS.

Cllr Alev Cazimoglu, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care at Enfield Council, visited the bus to meet and thank the NHS nurses who were vaccinating students.

Cllr Alev Cazimoglu, said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to the NHS nurses who have been on the road on Enfield Council’s vaccination bus.

“I am delighted that the Council and the NHS is continuing to work together to try and get as many young people vaccinated as possible.

“Vaccinated people are far less likely to get serious COVID-19, be admitted to hospital or die from it.

“I would encourage all 16-17 year-olds to get their jabs and advise parents of all 16-17-year olds in the borough, to explain to their sons and daughters the importance of being vaccinated against COVID-19, to protect themselves and friends and family from the virus.”

Teenagers aged between 16-17 who would like to receive their vaccination, can turn up at any walk-in centre in Enfield without an appointment to receive their jab. Alternatively, appointments can be made via their GP.

For further details and locations of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination centres in Enfield visit: