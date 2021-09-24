Cyprus reported on Friday 109 new COVID-19 cases out of 60,278 tests, while no deaths were reported. The positivity rate stood at 0.18%. The total tally of infections since the beginning of the pandemic stood at 119,590.

Meanwhile 77 patients are treated in public hospitals of whom 34 in serious condition. In a press release the Ministry of Health says that 76.83% of people treated in hospitals are not vaccinated. Also 12 post-COVID patients, who are no longer infectious, continue to be treated in ICUs intubated and in a serious condition.

Total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remained unchanged at 550, of which 350 or 64% are men and 200 or 36% women with a mean age of 76,3 years.

Of the 34 patients in a serious condition, 14 are intubated, two are being treated in ICUs off ventilator and another 18 are being treated in an ACU.

According to the Ministry, the 109 new Covid-19 cases were detected following 60,278 tests of which 5,643 PCR and 54,634 rapid antigen tests.

In particular, twenty people tested positive out of 283 samples taken in the context of contact tracing; two persons tested positive out of 2,903 samples taken in the context of screening at the airports; 12 people tested positive from 2,155 tested privately, two new cases after 162 tests taken in the General Hospital Microbiology labs, 52 people tested positive out of 31,669 samples tested by antigen rapid test in private labs or pharmacies and 15 people tested positive out of 22,966 samples tested by antigen rapid test through the Ministry`s screening program.

