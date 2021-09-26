More than 6,600 persons in Cyprus are inoculated with the third dose of the COVID vaccines, according to figures released Sunday by the Heath Ministry.

More particular, 6,615 people got their booster shot and via the mobile units 2,506 people in nursing homes and the staff got the jab.

As regards vulnerable groups, who were given priority for the 3rd dose, so far 1,225 were vaccinated, following a phone contact with them by the authorities.

Health Ministry also said that as regards health professionals, 1,102 people who are employed by the State Health Services Organisation (SHSO), 21 professionals employed in the private sector and 404 additional heath professionals were given the booster shot so far.

Beginning Wednesday, September 22, when the third dose vaccination scheme began, 1,357 citizens 86 years old and over were vaccinated in all districts.

Booster shots at walk-in centers are administered to those who have concluded their 2 doses up until 31 March 2021 and fall into the age category announced by the authorities periodically.

Tomorrow citizens 83 years and over can proceed to walk-in centers for the third dose.

Vaccinations centers in all districts for the third dose, operating 8.00-1300 Monday-Thursday, are in Nicosia at the State Fair and Latsia Health Center, in Limassol at Spyros Kyprianou center and Linopetra Health center, in Larnaka at the Port , in Paphos at the General Hospital and in Famagusta at the General Hospital.

Citizens need to show identification documents and their vaccination card.