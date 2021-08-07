This summer, as more and more travellers seek to minimize their exposure to Covid-19, the demand for private flights rises.

Recognizing the difficulties faced by the modern traveller amid a pandemic and fully abide by the hygiene protocols, Zela Jet, a member of the Zela Aviation Group, offers a new travel experience with private jets and helicopters.

Zela Jet Chairman Andreas Christodoulides notes that the crisis caused by the coronavirus reinforced the profile and advantages of private flights, pointing out that the company’s goal is to offer an upgraded approach to private travel with safety, discretion, and reliability.

Mr Christodoulides emphasizes that Zela Jet offers a wide range of options for Cypriot travellers and aims to introduce them to the comprehensive and high standard services Zela Jet provides.

“Anyone who flies privately can go anywhere in the world, at any time, without limits and restrictions”, says the Chairman of Zela Jet. “We satisfy the wishes and requirements of every traveller 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In cooperation with airlines worldwide, we offer a wide range of aircraft from small private planes to large jets, as well as all types of helicopters,” notes Mr Christodoulides.

Zela Jet is currently travelling to the most popular summer destinations; Famous coastal places at the Greek islands, with Mykonos, Santorini and Crete taking the lead. London, Moscow and Nice, however, remain the most prominent destinations for business travel.

W: www.zelajet.com / Ε: [email protected]

Tel. GR: +30 210 9604713 / +30 6983 286 132 / 8008481151

Tel. CY: +357 25 878051 / +357 99 25 07 62 / 80091103