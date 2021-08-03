Presidential Commissioner Fotis Fotiou met on Tuesday at the Presidential Palace with 15 young people from Cyprus, Greece and Egypt who take part in the third phase of the “Nostos IV” Youth Program, implemented in the framework of the Trilateral Cooperation of the three countries, an official press release says.

The first phase of the program took place in Egypt in mid-July, whereas the second phase was hosted by Greece at the end of the same month.

Addressing the young participants, Fotiou noted the importance of relations between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt and their cooperation on matters to do with the Diaspora, and particularly the “Nostos” Program, launched in 2018, in the framework of the Trilateral Cooperation the three countries have established.

The Program aims to bring young people from the three countries closer to each other, to form strong friendship bonds, learn the history, culture and tradition of each of the three countries, as well as political developments in the region.

It is an important step towards deepening and enhancing the relations of the three countries, Fotiou stressed, speaking about “Nostos”. By engaging the Diaspora, he said, “we can promote the interests of our countries, bring young people closer together and create a stronger and much more promising basis to promote our common goals”.

Ambassadors of Greece, Theocharis Lalakos and of Egypt, Amr Mohsen Hamza, who were present at the meeting, both noted that such initiatives strengthen the relations of the three countries.