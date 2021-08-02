A major new film studio is set to be built in the Borough of Broxbourne.

Land to the west of Waltham Cross has been purchased by Blackstone real estate funds and Hudson Pacific Properties for a new centre for film, television and digital production. This will be the partners’ first expansion of their Sunset Studios platform outside of the United States.

The 91 acre site, close to M25 junction 25, is allocated in the Borough’s approved Local Plan 2018 – 2033 as a strategic employment site. This development will be a significant investment to the area creating over 4,500 permanent jobs and many more during its construction. It is expected to contribute more than £300million to the local economy annually.

Councillor Lewis Cocking, Leader of Broxbourne Borough Council, said:

This represents a fantastic opportunity for the people of our Borough. Creative Industries are of strategic importance to us and the creation of over 4,500 permanent new jobs and the associated boost to the local economy is just what we need following the pandemic. We look forward to working with Blackstone and Hudson Pacific to help deliver significant positive change in Broxbourne.

Economic growth is one of the Council’s corporate priorities which is underpinned by its recently approved Economic Development Strategy.