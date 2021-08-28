As balance and moderation, is the key to a healthy lifestyle, it is essential to know when you just have to put the brakes on, and stop a little, to recharge a little. Juggling work, family life, home, cooking food, exercise, sometimes even the socialising aspect can be tiring, as it may not be, where you always wish to be, purely because you are just too exhausted. So, what do you do? often you are forced to be somewhere because of obligation and or guilt but cannot fully enjoy it to the maximum.

So, make way for a little ‘ME’ time just for you, regularly daily for a short burst of top up energy and once a week at least for a full charge. Yes of course, it is difficult if you run a business for yourself and have no-one to delegate tasks to, as you have to do everything yourself from reception, administration, networking, meetings, working brand and accounts all as a one-person showroom.

Some may have family members that are dependent on them, and themself alone, again with no one to delegate some tasks to, to make their own life a little easier.

Wherever you are and whatever you have to do, it is crucial for your own wellbeing that you find a way of unwinding some way, even for an hour. Doing something for you so that you are refreshed enough to still have that spring in your step. If you are not good in yourself, how can you look out, or take care of others, to give them your best. You will just be tired, temperamental, emotionally volatile, sensitive, sullen and without zest.

Learn to switch off, don’t answer every phone call if you are tired and may be snappy. Send a msg and politely ask, if it is not important or urgent, can you return the call later, or the following day. Your phone doesn’t have to be everyone’s emotional let their steam off hotline. You also need to let some steam off, in a relaxing manner for you, by doing what you want to do quietly.

Everyone is different and everyone has different ways of relaxing, so finding what works for you, and your mood at that time, is the main key to success. There are many ways to switch off for a little, and what you may be in the mood for on one occasion, may not work for you on another occasion. For Example, I always like to be constructive, so on one day, I may be in the mood for designing and sewing whilst watching tv or listening to music, another time it may be working on some other creative projects around the home, or possibly baking. It may simply be just watching a movie or program of interest. It may sound crazy, but sometimes even cleaning or clearing out things can be therapeutic. Do what you want to do, that will make you feel better and give your personal satisfaction.

It has been made easy in a lot of ways for people to find ways of de stressing. There are books for those that like colouring in, or painting for calming therapy. With places like hobby craft stores, there are so many things to choose from, to do. There are kits or products for virtually everything imaginable, from bath bomb, soap making, perfume, lip balm making, jewellery making, clay craft, pottery, creative glass painting, t shirt, bag fabric painting and or tie dying kits, calligraphy kits. Not sure what to do but would like to try a few different things, then there are always compendium kits, that give you a taster of a few different creative things to try and see what works for you, craft compendium that have marbling, techniques, card making techniques, or a box of beauty making product techniques. Try doing some of your chosen projects with a friend or family member with a chat and listening to some relaxing music.

Enjoy!

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x