Yiasoumis Toumazi

(from Komi Kebir, Cyprus)

20.08.1934 – 14.08.2021

It is with the heaviest hearts and greatest sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Yiasoumis Toumazi, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday 14.08. 2021, at the age of 86. Yiasoumis came to England at 16 years old in 1950. He had a work ethic like no other and ran many successful family businesses, having owned factories manufacturing women’s wear, a barbershop and in his early days he drove the number 11 bus in London. He also served in the British Army in Germany in the aftermath of the Second World War. There he was respected by all his comrades and superiors and enjoyed participating in the sport of boxing.

Although England was his home for most of his life, he never forgot his roots. He was an avid supporter of Komi Kebir

football club, which was set up by his late brother Savva and he was an active participant in the Komi Kebir community. He married his wife Chloe in 1958 and had two sons Thomas and Loucas and a daughter Georgina. Chloe passed away in 1982 and after seven years he went on to marry Penny and had his youngest daughter Theora. He also leaves behind his stepdaughter Paulina, daughter-in-laws Stella and Angie and son-in-law Costi. He was adored by his grandchildren Jason, Gino, Chloe, Jason and Raphaella and also his great-grandchildren Elyssia and Elyanna. He will be forever missed by many more family members and friends and will always be remembered as the charming, warm and charismatic gentleman that he was. His funeral will take place at 12.30pm on Monday 6th September 2021 at Saint Demetrios Church, 2 Logan Road, London, N9 0LP. He will then be laid to rest at 2.30pm at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London, N11 1JJ. The wake will take place at the cemetery. For those of you who wish to honour Yiasoumis’ memory with flowers, please send these in advance to Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London, N22 8NG or bring them along to the cemetery. There will also be a donation box for The British Heart Foundation and Alzheimer’s Society, two charities we hold close to our hearts.

Γιασουμής Τουμαζή

(από Κώμη Κεπήρ, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά η οικογένειά μας ανακοινώνει τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, παππού και προπάππου, Γιασουμή Τουμαζή, ο οποίος απεβίωσε περιτριγυρισμένος από την αγαπημένη του οικογένεια το Σάββατο 14.08.2021, σε ηλικία 86 ετών. Ο Γιασουμής ήρθε στην Αγγλία σε ηλικία 16 ετών το 1950. Είχε ισχυρή φιλοδοξία και διοικούσε πολλές οικογενειακές επιχειρήσεις, έχοντας εργοστάσια κατασκευής γυναικείων ενδυμάτων, κουρείο και στις πρώτες μέρες του οδηγούσε το λεωφορείο νούμερο 11 στο Λονδίνο. Υπηρέτησε επίσης στον Βρετανικό στρατό στη Γερμανία μετά τον Δεύτερο Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο. Εκεί τον σέβονταν όλοι οι σύντροφοι και οι ανώτεροι του και απολάμβανε τη συμμετοχή του στο άθλημα της πυγμαχίας. Αν και η Αγγλία ήταν το σπίτι του για το μεγαλύτερο μέρος της ζωής του, δεν ξέχασε ποτέ τις ρίζες του. Ήταν ένθερμος υποστηρικτής του ποδοσφαιρικού συλλόγου Komi Kebir, το οποίο δημιουργήθηκε από τον αδερφό του Σάββα και ήταν ενεργός συμμετέχων στην κοινότητα Komi Kebir. Παντρεύτηκε τη σύζυγό του Χλόη το 1958 και απέκτησαν δύο γιους τον Θωμά και τον Λουκά καθώς και μια κόρη Γεωργίνα. Η Χλόη απεβίωσε το 1982 και μετά από επτά χρόνια παντρεύτηκε την Πεζουνού και απέκτησαν μαζί τη μικρότερη κόρη τους Θεοδώρα. Αφήνει επίσης τη θετή κόρη του Πολίνα, τις νύφες Στέλλα και Angie και τον γαμπρό Κωστή. Αγαπήθηκε από τα εγγόνια του Jason, Gino, Chloe, Jason και Raphaella και τα δισέγγονα του Elyssia και Elyanna. Θα λείψει πολύ από όλους όσοι τον γνώριζαν και θα τον θυμούνται πάντα ως τον γοητευτικό, ζεστό και χαρισματικό κύριο.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 12.30μμ τη Δευτέρα 6 Σεπτεμβρίου 2021 στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, 2 Logan Road, N9 0LP και η ταφεί στις 2.30μμ στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, Λονδίνο, N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο. Για εσάς που θέλετε να τιμήσετε τη μνήμη του Γιασουμή με λουλούδια, στείλτε τα εκ των προτέρων στα γραφεία κηδειών Demetriou & English Funeral Dorectors, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London, N22 8NG ή φέρτε τα μαζί στο κοιμητήριο. Θα υπάρχει επίσης ένα κουτί δωρεάς για το Βρετανικό ίδρυμα Καρδιάς και Αλτσχάιμερ, δύο φιλανθρωπικές οργανώσεις που εκτιμούμε ιδιαίτερα.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family