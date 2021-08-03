Theophilos Hambis Vassila

(from Akhna, Famagusta, Cyprus)

﻿15.07.1926 – 26.07.2021

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Theophilos Hambis Vassila from Akhna, on Monday 26th July 2021,

at the age of 95. He leaves behind his wife Panayiota, son Charalambos, daughter Christina, son in law Takis and two grandchildren Elias & Penny. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 11th August 2021, at 12.45 pm at the Greek Orthodox Church of Annunciation Manchester, Bury New Road, Salford, M7 4EY, followed by the burial at Southern Cemetery,

212 Barlow Moor Road, Manchester M21 7GL.The wake (parigoria) will be held at Chorlton-cum-Hardy Golf Club, Barlow Hall Road, Chorlton, Manchester, M21 7JJ.

Θεόφιλος Χαμπής Βασίλα

(από Άχνα Αμμοχώστου, Κύπρος)

﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού, Θεόφιλου Χαμπή Βασίλα από Άχνα Αμμοχώστου, Κύπρος, την Δευτέρα 26 Ιουλίου 2021, σε ηλικία 95 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω την σύζυγό του Παναγιώτα, τον γιο Χαράλαμπο, την κόρη Χριστίνα, τον γαμπρό Τάκη και δύο εγγόνια Ηλία & Πέννυ.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 11 Αυγούστου 2021 στις 12.45 μ.μ. στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη εκκλησία Ευαγγελισμού του Μάντσεστερ, Bury New Road, Salford, M7 4EY και η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του Southern, 212 Barlow Moor Road, Manchester M21 7GL. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Chorlton-cum-Hardy Golf Club, Barlow Hall Road, Chorlton, Manchester, M21 7JJ.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family