Sofia (Sofoulla ) Alexandrou

(from Ayios Andronikos, Cyprus)

﻿27.08.1935 – 16.08.2021

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Sofia Alexandrou, passed away on Monday 16th August 2021, at the age of 85.

Sofia will be greatly missed by her son Betsaris, her daughters, Gitsa and Maritsa, her seven grandchildren, her great grandchild, Oskari, her daughters-in-law Theresa and Katie, her sons-in-law Afxentis and Yiannis and by all other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place on Monday 13th September 2021, at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox church 305 Camberwell New Road SE5 0TF, at 12.00PM. The burial thereafter at Camberwell Old Cemetery, Forest Hill Road SE22 ORU at 1.30pm. A wake will be held at Watson’s General Telegraph, Forest Hill Road SE22 0RS where everyone is welcome to come and celebrate Sofias’ life and share our memories of her. Floral tributes can be sent to W.Uden & Sons, 265 Southampton way, London SE15 7EN By 9am, 13th September 2021. We thank everyone for their kind thoughts and wishes at this difficult time.

Σοφία (Σοφούλλα) Αλεξάνδρου

(από Άγιο Ανδρόνικο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς Σοφία Αλεξάνδρου, τη Δευτέρα 16 Αυγούστου 2021, σε ηλικία 85 ετών.

Η Σοφία θα λείψει πολύ από τον γιο της Μπετσαρή, τις κόρες της Γκίτσα και Μαρίτσα, από τα επτά εγγόνια της, το δισέγγονο της Όσκαρη, τις νύφες της Τερέζα και Καίτη, τους γαμπρούς της Αφξεντής και Γιάννης και από όλους όσοι την γνώριζαν, συγγενείς και φίλοι. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 13 Σεπτεμβρίου 2021, στον Ιερό Ναό Γενεσίου της Θεοτόκου, 305 Camberwell, New Road SE5 0TF, στις 12.00μμ, και η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του

Camberwell Old Cemetery, Forest Hill Road SE22 ORU, στις 1.30μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Watson’s General Telegraph, Forest Hill Road SE22 0RS, όπου όλοι είναι ευπρόσδεκτοι να έρθουν και να τιμήσουν τη μνήμη της Σοφίας. Τα λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλούν στα γραφεία κηδειών W.Uden & Sons, 265 Southampton way, London SE15 7EN μέχρι τις 9πμ την ημέρα της κηδείας. Ευχαριστούμε πολύ όλους όσους έστειλα συλλυπητήρια μηνύματα και μας τίμησαν με τις σκέψεις τους σε αυτή τη δύσκολη στιγμή.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

l¹