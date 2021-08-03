Pollyxeni Antoniou

(From Meniko, Lefkosia)

14.02.1934 – 02.08.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mother and grandmother Pollyxeni Antoniou.

Our wonderful mother passed away peacefully on 2nd August 2021. She was a strong, hardworking woman, who was devoted to taking care of her family. She leaves behind her daughters Koulla and Androulla, her four grandchildren, Georgio, Yianni, Xenia and Kristopher, son-in-laws Kyriacos and Andreas, her 2 sisters Eleni and Androulla and many other family and friends.

We take comfort in knowing that she is with her beloved husband Yiannakis in heaven.

Πολυξένη Αντωνίου

(Από το Μένoικο, Λευκωσίας)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας και γιαγιάς Πολυξένης Αντωνίου. Η αγαπημένη μας μητέρα απεβίωσε ειρηνικά στις 2 Αυγούστου 2021. Ήταν μια δυνατή και εργατική γυναίκα, αφοσιωμένη πάντα στη

φροντίδα της οικογένειάς της. Αφήνει πίσω τις κόρες της Κούλλα και Ανδρούλλα, τα τέσσερα εγγόνια της, Γεώργιο, Γιάννη, Ξένια και Κρίστοφερ, γαμπρούς, Κυριάκο και Ανδρέα, τις 2 αδερφές της Ελένη και Ανδρούλλα, οικογένεια και φίλους.

Παρηγοριόμαστε με την ιδέα ότι είναι με τον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο Γιαννάκη στον παράδεισο.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family