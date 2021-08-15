Pollyxeni Antoniou

(from Meniko, Lefkosia)

14.02.1934 – 02.08.2021

Our wonderful mother passed away peacefully on 2nd August 2021, at the age of 87. She was a proud and strong woman, who worked tirelessly for her family without complaint. She was devoted and loving, looking after us until the very end. She leaves behind her daughters Koulla and Androulla, her grandchildren, Georgio, Yianni, Xenia and Kristopher, her son-in-laws Kyriacos and Andreas, her sisters Eleni and Androulla and many other family and friends. We take comfort in knowing that she is with her beloved husband Yiannakis in heaven, looking after us again, from above. The funeral will take place on Monday 23rd August 2021 at 12:30pm at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Mary’s, Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB, followed by the burial at 2pm at New Southgate Cemetery N11 1JJ. The wake will take place at the cemetery. Instead of flowers there will be a donation box for the local hospitals. If preferred, please make your donation to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pollyxeni-antoniou

Πολυξένη Αντωνίου

(από το Μένoικο, Λευκωσίας)

Η αγαπημένη μας μητέρα απεβίωσε ειρηνικά στις 2 Αυγούστου 2021, σε ηλικία 87 ετών.

Ήταν περήφανη και δυνατή γυναίκα, που δούλευε ακούραστα για την οικογένειά της χωρίς παράπονο. Ήταν αφοσιωμένη και τρυφερή και μας φρόντιζε μέχρι την τελευταία στιγμή.

Αφήνει πίσω τις κόρες της Κούλλα και Ανδρούλλα, τα εγγόνια της, Γεώργιο, Γιάννη, Ξένια και Κρίστοφερ, τους γαμπρούς της Κυριάκο και Ανδρέα, τις αδερφές της Ελένη και Ανδρούλλα, οικογένεια και φίλους. Παρηγοριόμαστε γνωρίζοντας ότι βρίσκεται με τον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο Γιαννάκη στον παράδεισο, και μας φροντίζει ξανά, από εκεί ψηλά.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 23 Αυγούστου 2021 στις 12:30 μ.μ. στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB, και η ταφή θα γίνει στις 14:00 στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο. Αντί για λουλούδια θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεάς για τα τοπικά νοσοκομεία. Εάν προτιμάτε, κάντε τη δωρεά σας στη

διεύθυνση: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pollyxeni-antoniou

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family