Marina Chrysostomou

(from Achna Cyprus)

17.07.1953 – 03.08.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother Marina Chrysostomou, who sadly passed away on Tuesday 3rd August, at the age of 68. Marina moved from Achna Cyprus, to London in 1974 where she met her husband Demetris and remained devoted and dedicated to him and their 3 children in their marriage of 45 years. Marina was an exceptionally nurturing and supportive mother who was extremely proud of Panayis, Andreas and Elias; and her five grandchildren, Andreas, Demetris, Zain, Constantina and Athena. Marina also leaves behind her mother; her sister and two brothers. Marina has left her family with incredible memories and will be missed dearly by each and one of them – she will never be forgotten as she rests in peace.

The funeral will take place on the 18th August at the 12 Apostles Church in Brookmans Park, at 12.30pm and the burial and wake will follow at New Southgate Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, there will also be a donation box at the Church and Cemetery with all proceeds going to The North London Hospice.

Μαρίνα Χρυσοστόμου

(από Άχνα Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας Μαρίνας Χρυσοστόμου, η οποία δυστυχώς απεβίωσε την Τρίτη 3 Αυγούστου, σε ηλικία 68 ετών. Η Μαρίνα μετακόμισε από την Άχνα Κύπρου στο Λονδίνο το 1974, όπου συνάντησε τον σύζυγό της Δημήτρη και παρέμεινε αφοσιωμένη σε αυτόν και τα 3 παιδιά τους στο γάμο τους που κράτησε 45 έτη. Η Μαρίνα ήταν μια εξαιρετική και υποστηρικτική μητέρα, η οποία ήταν περήφανη για τον Παναγή, τον Ανδρέα και τον Ηλία, και τα πέντε εγγόνια της, Ανδρέα, Δημήτρη, Ζάιν, Κωνσταντίνα και Αθηνά. Η Μαρίνα αφήνει επίσης πίσω την μητέρα της, την αδερφή της και τα δύο αδέλφια της.

Η Μαρίνα άφησε την οικογένειά της με απίστευτες αναμνήσεις και θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους όσοι την γνώριζαν. Δεν θα ξεχαστεί ποτέ καθώς αναπαύεται εν ειρήνη. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 18 Αυγούστου στην εκκλησία των 12 Αποστόλων στο Brookmans Park, στις 12.30 μ.μ. και η ταφή και η παρηγοριά θα γίνουν στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate.

Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα, θα υπάρχει επίσης ένα κουτί δωρεάς στην Εκκλησία και το Κοιμητήριο με όλα τα έσοδα να πηγαίνουν στο The North London Hospice.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family