Kyriacos Kyriacou (Gill)

(from Nicosia, Cyprus)

21.08.1955 – 21.08.2021

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother Kyriacos Kyriacou (Gill) on 21st August 2021, at the age of 66. He leaves behind his wife Foulla, his three sons George, Andrew and Christakis, his daughter- in-law Oksana and his grandson Daniel, his mother Eleni, his three brothers Charalambos, Zenon, Mario and his sister Christie. He also leaves behind his and our extended family and friends he loved and cared about so dearly. He was a true gentleman, hardworking individual, family man and he will be greatly missed by the people that were fortunate enough to meet him. The service will be held at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Rd, Harringay, London N8 0LY on Thursday 2nd September at 12.30pm followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. The wake will be helped at Ariana banqueting hall, Brunswick Park, London N11 1GN. There will be a donation box at the Church with all proceeds going to The British Skin foundation (BSF).

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, παππού, γιου και αδελφού Κυριάκος Κυριάκου (Gill) στις 21 Αυγούστου 2021, σε ηλικία 66 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Φούλλα, τους τρεις γιους του, τον Γιώργο, τον Ανδρέα και τον Χρηστάκη, την νύφη του Οξάνα και τον εγγονό του Ντάνιελ, τη μητέρα του Ελένη, τα τρία αδέλφια του Χαράλαμπο, Ζήνωνα, Μάριο και την αδελφή του Κρίστι. Αφήνει επίσης πίσω του και την ευρύτερη οικογένεια και τους φίλους που αγαπούσε και νοιαζόταν τόσο πολύ. Ήταν ένας αληθινός κύριος, εργατικός, οικογενειάρχης και θα λείψει πολύ από όλους όσοι είχαν την τύχη να τον γνωρίσουν. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη τον Βαπτιστή στο Wightman Rd, Harringay, London N8 0LY την Πέμπτη 2 Σεπτεμβρίου στις 12.30 μ.μ. και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα δεξιώσεων Ariana Brunswick Park, London N11 1GN. Θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεάς στην Εκκλησία με όλα τα έσοδα να πηγαίνουν στο The British Skin Foundation (BSF).

