Kasiani Constantinou

(from Kato Polemidia, Cyprus)

16.06.1938 – 05.08.2021

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Kasiani Constantinou on Thursday 5th August 2021, at the age of 83.

She leaves behind her son Panayiotis, daughters Eftyhia, Helen, Aliki, grandchildren Michael, Alex, Christopher, Christina, Stephanie, Abigail and Olivia, brother Andreas, sisters Anthoulla and Pantelitsa, son-in-laws Vassili and Guy and daughter-in-law Goula.

She will be buried on 31st August 2021. The Service will be at Greek Orthodox Church of St. Mary, Trinity Road, Wood Green, N22 8LB at 12.30pm. The Burial will be at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, at 2.30pm and the wake will take place at the cemetery. For any information, call this phone number: 07788232310.

Κασσιανή Κωνσταντίνου

(από τα Κάτω Πολεμίδια, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Κασσιανής Κωνσταντίνου την Πέμπτη 5 Αυγούστου 2021, σε ηλικία 83 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τον γιο της Παναγιώτη, τις κόρες της Ευτυχία, Ελένη, Αλίκη, εγγόνια Μιχάλη, Άλεξ, Κριστόφερ, Χριστίνα, Στεφανία, Abigail και Ολίβια, αδελφό Ανδρέα, αδελφές Ανθούλα και Παντελίτσα, γαμπρούς Βασίλη και Guy, νύφη Κούλα. Η ταφή θα γίνει στις 31 Αυγούστου 2021 και η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, Trinity Road, Wood Green, N22 8LB, στις 12.30μμ. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, στις 2.30μμ, και η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο. Για οποιαδήποτε πληροφορία καλέστε στο: 07788232310.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

