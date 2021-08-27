Ioanna Nicolaou

(from Kyrenia Cyprus)

29.06.1929 – 15.08.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, grandmother and sister Ioanna Nicolaou, on Sunday 15th August 2021, at the age of 92. She leaves behind her sons Andreas, Nikos, Mario, grandchildren Ioanna, Androula Zacharias, her sister Maroula, daughters-in-law Janet and Helen. Ioanna was a charismatic person dedicated Christian a fantastic mother, sister and grandmother. Always sweet and ready to help. Always active she never liked staying home. Loved visiting churches and monasteries. She also did a lot to help others. She will always be remembered and will be missed. The family want to celebrate her life with those who were close to her and us. God Rest your gentle soul mum. The funeral will take place on Monday 13th September at St John Baptist Church, Wightman Rd, N8 0LY at 10am and the burial at 12 noon, at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1JJ.

Ιωάννα Νικολάου

(από Κερύνεια, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και

αδελφής Ιωάννας Νικολάου, την Κυριακή 15 Αυγούστου 2021, σε ηλικία 92 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τους γιους της Ανδρέα, Νίκο, Μάριο, εγγόνια Ιωάννα, Ανδρούλα, Ζαχαρία, αδερφή Μαρούλα, νύφες Τζάνετ και Ελένη. Η Ιωάννα ήταν ένα χαρισματικό άτομο, αφοσιωμένη χριστιανή και μια φανταστική μητέρα, αδελφή, γιαγιά. Πάντα γλυκιά και έτοιμη να βοηθήσει τους πάντες. Πάντα δραστήρια, δεν της άρεσε ποτέ να μένει μέσα στο σπίτι. Της άρεσε να επισκέπτεται συχνά εκκλησίες και μοναστήρια. Έκανε επίσης πολλά για να βοηθήσει τους άλλους. Θα τη θυμόμαστε πάντα και θα μας λείψει πολύ. Η οικογένεια θέλει να τιμήσει τη μνήμη της με όσους ήταν κοντά μας και κοντά της. Ο Θεός ας αναπαύσει την ψυχή σου μαμά. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 13 Σεπτεμβρίου στην εκκλησία του Άγιου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Rd, N8 0LY, στις 10 το πρωί και η ταφή θα γίνει στις 12 το μεσημέρι, στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1JJ.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family