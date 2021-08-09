Eftyhia Yiannakou

(from Vyzakia)

08.02.1931 – 26.07.2021

It is with deep sadness and heavy broken heart we announce the passing of our dearly beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother Eftyhia Yiannakou from Vyzakia on the 26th July 2021 at the age of 90. Born on 8th February 1931in Nikitari village and moved to Vyzakia in 1948 where she married her beloved husband Costa. She moved to London in 1966 where she had lived ever since. She has left behind her husband Costa, children Michael, Odyssea, Androulla, Georgina, ten Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren and beloved relatives.

The funeral will take place on the 16th of August 2021,12.00 pm, at St Demetrius Greek Orthodox Church, 2 Logan Road, N9 0LP. She will be laid to rest at Cheshunt Cemetery, Entry on the corner of Barrow Road and Dark Lane, EN7 5LN, followed by the Wake at Northaw Village Hall, 5 Northaw Road West, EN6 4NW. The family has requested that remembrance be made in the form of donation to Cancer Research and Alzheimers Society. There will be a box at the church and also at the Hall.

Ευτυχία Γιαννάκου

(από τη Βυζακιά, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς Ευτυχίας Γιαννάκου από τη Βυζακιά της Κύπρου στις 26 Ιουλίου 2021, σε ηλικία 90 ετών. Γεννήθηκε στις 8 Φεβρουαρίου 1931 στο χωριό Νικητάρι και μετακόμισε στη Βυζακιά το 1948, όπου παντρεύτηκε τον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο Κώστα. Μετακόμισε στο Λονδίνο το 1966 όπου ζούσε έκτοτε. Αφήνει πίσω τον σύζυγό της Κώστα, τα παιδιά της Μιχαήλ, Οδυσσέα, Ανδρούλλα, Τζωρτζίνα, δέκα εγγόνια, 5 δισέγγονα και λοιπούς συγγενείς. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 16 Αυγούστου 2021, στις 12.00 το μεσημέρι, στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, 2 Logan Road, N9 0LP. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του Cheshunt, Entry στη γωνία του Barrow Road και στο Dark Lane, EN7 5LN, και η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα του Northaw Village Hall, 5 Northaw Road West, EN6 4NW. Η οικογένεια έχει ζητήσει να δοθούν δωρεές στην Cancer Research and Alzheimers Society. Θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεάς στην εκκλησία και στην αίθουσα.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family