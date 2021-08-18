Anna Foti

(Rizokarpasso, Cyprus)

03.02.1920 – 09.08.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mum, yiayia and aunt Anna Foti, who died peacefully at home on the 9 August 2021, aged 101. She came to the UK in 1946 where she met her husband Lambros who was from Ayios Theodoros. She leaves behind her children, Michael, Eleanor and Maria, grandchildren, Stefan, Marianna, Alexander and James and great-grandchildren, Ariella, Emilia and Ilaria. The funeral will take place at 11am, on Friday 3 September, at St Panteleimon in Kenton and then at Pinner New Cemetery. For those who wish to pay their respects, you are all welcome after the burial at the Church Hall.

Anna Foti celebrated her 100th birthday last year with a party in the hall of the Greek Orthodox Church of St Panteleimon in Harrow. Present were her close family, relatives and friends and on the table on display with the birthday cake was a birthday card from the Queen.

Anna Foti maiden name Kitsis was born in Rizokarpasso in Cyprus on the 3rd of February 1920 and came to the UK in 1946 here she met her husband Lambros Foti who was from Ayios Theodoros in the Karpassia area. Lambros came to the UK in 1938 and was in the British Army during the second world war and after after studied fashion at St Martins school of art. Lambro and Anna married in the Ayia Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Bayswater, in 1948, they then moved to Lytham St Annes in Blackpool where Lambro got a job as a manager of a Haute Couture House ‘ making the seasons outfits for the gentry of the north and Anna worked in the workshop.

They eventually came back to London and bought their first house in Tufnell Park. In 1956 they had Twins Demetraki and Eleanor and fifteen months later a daughter Maria arrived. They moved to Wembley in 1959. Her husband Lambros died in 2007 aged 91.

They where the first participants of St Panteleimon when the church was first founded in Harrow and is still a very dedicated member of the congregation.

Άννα Φώτη

(από Ριζοκάρπασο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μαμάς, γιαγιάς και θείας Άννα Φώτη, η οποία απεβίωσε ειρηνικά στο σπίτι της στις 9 Αυγούστου 2021, σε ηλικία 101 ετών. Το 1946 ήρθε στην Αγγλία, όπου και γνώρισε τον σύζυγό της Λάμπρο, ο οποίος ήταν από τον Άγιο Θεόδωρο, Λάρνακα. Αφήνει πίσω τα παιδιά της, Μιχάλη, Ελεονώρα, Μαρία, εγγόνια, Στέφαν, Μαριάννα, Αλέξανδρο, Τζέιμς και δισέγγονα, Αριέλλα, Αιμιλία και Ιλάρια. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 11.00πμ, την Παρασκευή 3 Σεπτεμβρίου στην Ελληνορθόδοξη Κοινότητα του Αγίου Παντελεήμονος στο Kenton, και η ταφή θα γίνει στο

κοιμητήριο του Pinner. Εκείνοι που επιθυμούν να τιμήσουν τη μνήμη της είναι ευπρόσδεκτοι στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family