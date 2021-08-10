It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of 45 year old Adamos Polychroniou

he funeral service of Adamos Polychronios took place on Wednesday, August 4, 13.30 at the Greek Orthodox Church of Saints Cyril and Methodius, pre-independent of the Theophilest Bishop of Klavdioupolis, Mr. Iakovou.The Burial was held at Huthwaite cemetery.