Turkish Cypriots who have been vaccinated and wish to receive an EU Digital Covid Certificate with a view to travel will have to submit to the Health Ministry of Cyprus a completed online application with all required documents attached at www.moh.gov.cy\edvc. The service will be activated on August 18 at 1200 local time.

A press release issued by the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy said that the applications and the documents will be automatically forwarded at [email protected] without any further action needed by the applicants. The applications will be examined and processed within 48 hours.

After being informed electronically that their application has been approved, applicants will be able to issue their EU Digital Covid Certificate at https://www.eudcc.gov.cy/.