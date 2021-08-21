A Covid -19 remembrance service and the unveiling of the covid-19 memorial took place on Thursday 12 August. The event was organised by the New Southgate Cemetery and Crematorium in conjunction with Demetriou & English funeral directors, at the grounds of the cemetery. The purpose of it, was to create a meaningful commemorative way to acknowledge the impact that the pandemic has had on the community. It is a tribute to the lives lost during the pandemic.

Victoria Crabb the manageress of the New Southgate Cemetery and Crematorium, in her opening speech said the following.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to the official unveiling of our newly installed Covid-19 memorial.

The last 18 months have had a life-changing effect on everyone, our loved ones, our closest network of support, people we know through our communities and people to whom we’ll remain eternally grateful because they gave us support at the time of the need.

The pandemic has challenged us in endless ways, losing a loved one is hard at the best of times but going through such grief during the pandemic is unimaginable. Thanks to many

people in our communities-doctors, nurses, delivery workers, charities, bereavement services or in many instances our next- door neighbours, somehow, we got through it. They did not only give us the support we needed but often also hope for a brighter tomorrow.

At New Southgate Cemetery and Crematorium and Westerleigh group- our parent organisation-we wanted to create a lasting way of remembering lives lost too early as well as a way of recognising thousands of unsung heroes who have supported our communities throughout the pandemic. As a result, we committed to installing a Covid-19 memorial at this cemetery and crematorium and creating a dedicated space for our communities for reflection and commemoration.

After months of preparations, we are here today to celebrate the unveiling of our covid-19 memorial. The memorial is made from granite and weighs 1.3 tonnes.

The memorial was designed by Camilla Fitzjohn from Harlow after she won the Westerleigh group competition. It features a round white globe surrounded by a rainbow with hands reaching up the centre, releasing three birds of paradise. Releasing birds represent the lives lost and released into the spirit world, where they will be one with nature.”

She then thanks the people present and called Shaun Sanders the reverend of the Methodist church of Brookside in East Barnet for his short speech.

The reverend talked about the experience he had during the last 18 months of covid, when families approached him to discussed the funeral service for their love ones, offering them some suggestions for Bible reading. It was chapter 3 that more and more people requested, and it starts with a poem.

“For Everything there is a reason and a time for every matter under heaven”

Which he said made it easier for people going through the most difficult of times and is the commitment, devotion and time of the people here, the directors and others who support the dying and the bereaved, that made the difference.

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas in his short speech among others said the following

“We gather at this day and say, united world and one family, the cheers in remembering our loved ones and the loved ones of others, of those that lost their lives, in this difficult period for one reason or another but mainly because of covid/ corona virus. I thank God that I am a survivor because I had covid just over a month ago, but in our lives especially when we suffer, we change our attitude our understanding of what’s important, what people mean to us and also how to remember and also how to live these days. Memory is a gift from God which we all have and we call upon and we remember those who have gone ahead of us. In just a moment we pray as part of our tradition and ask God to give rest to all those who lost their lives, orthodox or not orthodox because God is the God of peace for all people and Christ gives rest to all individuals and as we bow our heads and our hearts in prayer let us ask God to console the families and people that are still here.”

Concluding, his eminence Archbishop Nikitas together with father Apostolos Trifyllis said a prayer with the people joining in, in chaunting “let their memory be eternal” while the unveiling of the memorial took place.

Refreshments were provided by Demetriou & English Funeral Directors Limited, giving the opportunity to the people present to do their networking.