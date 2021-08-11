The UN Secretary General`s Special Envoy on Cyprus, Jane Holl Lute, is expected to visit the island again soon.

The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has learned that Lute has expressed her intention to visit Cyprus at the end of August, however there have been no arrangements about the dates of her visit yet. Her latest visit to the country took place in June. Her visit was followed by separate meetings which the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, had in Brussels with Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar.

President Anastasiades will visit New York in September to participate in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, on the sidelines of which he will have a meeting with Guterres. The High – Level Week of the General Assembly will take place on September 21-27.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results. A 5+1 Informal Meeting that took place in Geneva, on April 27-29, failed to find enough common ground to allow for the resumption of formal negotiations in relation to the settlement of the Cyprus problem.