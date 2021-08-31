The UK Government has reaffirmed its commitment to play a supportive role in the UN process to reach a settlement in Cyprus as well as its continuing full support for the UN Security Council resolutions regarding Famagusta.

In a response letter on behalf of the British Prime Minister to the President of the Famagusta Association of Great Britain, Dr Vassilis Mavrou, the UK Minister for the European Neighbourhood, Wendy Morton, stated that a settlement “is in the best interest of all Cypriots and will enhance regional stability and security”.

She added that the UK has been clear in calling for all sides to avoid any actions or statements that could damage the prospects of a settlement.

She also made special reference to London’s support to UNSC Resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992) with regard to Famagusta/Varosha.

“Furthermore, following the announcement made during the visit of President Erdogan to Cyprus on 19-20 July 2021, the UK issued a National Statement expressing our concern and we strongly supported the 23 July UN Security Council Presidential Statement which condemned the announcement,” Morton’s letter to Dr Mavrou read.

She concluded with the remark that the issue of Varosha underlines the importance of reaching a comprehensive Cyprus settlement. “As such, we continue to encourage the parties to engage constructively and demonstrate their commitment,” she noted.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN-backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. Resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.



Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.



On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.