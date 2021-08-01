UK Cypriots Ruel Sotiriou and Hector Kyprianou star for Leyton Orient and Anthony Papadopoulos on the bench.

The O’s had the first big chances of the game in the opening ten minutes; the first was a Tom James’ twenty-five yard free-kick which only just went over the top of Aaron Chapman’s bar and then Omar Beckles had a free header on the Gillingham penalty spot, however, his header went just wide of goal.

After fourteen minutes the O’s opened the scoring through Beckles, who made no mistake this time. Dan Kemp’s corner curled into the box and after a mix-up between the Gillingham defenders and a flick on from Happe, Beckles powerfully struck the ball into the net.

Gillingham’s first effort on target came on the 29th minute. A Gillingham trialist’s free-kick looked destined for the top corner of the Orient net before Lawrence Vigouroux punched the ball away.

The O’s doubled their lead after some excellent football. The move started from Vigouroux, and a series of passes followed before Dan Kemp’s ball into the box was met by the trialist, who knocked the ball into the net to finish a great attacking move.

Half-Time: Leyton Orient 2-0 Gillingham

The O’s had the first opportunity of the half, as Ruel Sotiriou had an effort blocked on the edge of the area, after a cross came in from Tom James in the early stages of the second-half.

Gillingham made nine changes before the 70th minute mark, which ultimately improved their performance.

The Gills almost pulled a goal back when Danny Lloyd’s cross took O’s keeper Vigouroux by surprise, but the Chilean tipped the ball over the bar. The resulting corner presented another opening, but Bailey Akehurst couldn’t sort out his feet and the ball went out for an Orient goal-kick.

The O’s navigated the closing stages professionally and eased their way to a deserved victory.

TEAMS

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James, Wood (Sweeney 45’), Happe, Clay, Kemp (Clarke* 80’), Trialist (Archibald 63’), Pratley (C), Beckles, Sotiriou, Kyprianou

Subs unused: Sargeant, Tanga, Young, Papadopoulos, Ogie

*Short term contract

Goals: Beckles 13’ Trialist 36’

Gillingham: Chapman (Trialist 68’), Tutonda (Lloyd 68’), O’Keefe*, Ehmer (Dempsey 68’), Lee (Oliver 68’), Trialist (Phillips 68’), Akinde (Akehurst 68’), Trialist (Reeves 68’), Lintott (Sithole 68’), Trialist (Bennett 68’), Maghoma

Subs unused: Cumming, Tucker, Trialist, Gale