Gogglebox star Andrew Michael has died at the age of 61, Channel 4 has confirmed.
He was well known for appearing on the series alongside his wife Carolyne and children Louis and Alex.
The family joined the show, which sees members of the public review the previous week’s television, in 2013.
A statement from Channel 4 and producers Studio Lambert said he died after a short illness last weekend with his family by his side.
“Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show’s original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013,” it said.
“Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much-loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family, and he will be very sadly missed.
“Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time.”
In 2015, he stood as the Ukip candidate for Hastings and Rye at the general election.