Orient now move into the play-off positions after the dominant 2-0 win over the Bantams, on a great afternoon in E10.

Connor Wood, Craig Clay and Ruel Sotiriou were set to replace Dan Kemp, Tyrese Omotoye and Shadrach Ogie from the starting eleven that lost to Harrogate Town on Tuesday evening.

However after pulling up in the warm-up, Dan Happe was replaced in the starting XI by Shad Ogie, who started alongside Omar Beckles at centreback.

Orient had the first chance of the game with Tom James’ free-kick being deflected which narrowly went past the wrong side of the post.

In what was a tight and frankly uneventful affair, Ruel Sotiriou had the best chance of the half to open the scoring.

After some good build up from Harry Smith, Sotiriou unleashed a strike at goal from 20 yards which was well saved by Richard O’Donnell in the Bradford goal.

The Bantams pressured the Orient defence in the closing stages of the first half with Niall Canavan only being denied the opening goal of the game thanks to a goal-line clearance from Hector Kyprianou.

The visitors then took the ascendency, and livewire Callum Cook tested the Orient keeper for the first time.

Driving at goal, Cook cut in, before firing a powerful strike goalwards, which was well saved by Lawrence Vigouroux

The O’s came back out for the second half and wasted no time, with Theo Archibald having a great chance to open the scoring.

The Scotsman cut in onto his favoured left foot, before launching a venomous strike towards the Bradford goal – but O’Donnell again matched the strike and palmed it away to safety.

Soon after, Archibald was involved again in another great opportunity for Orient to take the lead when his cross was nearly deflected into the Bantams’ goal.

The pressure finally paid off and Orient found the opening goal from a stunning strike from Sotiriou.

After letting a long throw run over him, the ball fell to him in the box, in what seemed an impossible angle, before blasting it past O’Donnell to give Orient the lead.

It was a superb strike for Sotiriou, who got off the mark in some style.

Moments after the introduction of Omotoye from the bench, Orient doubled their lead through number nine Harry Smith.

The physical presence of Smith had been clear to see – but his technical ability was about to be demonstrated.

He collected the ball 25-yards from goal, taking a touch goalwards, before striking it into the bottom it sweetly into the corner to send the Breyer Group Stadium into raptures.

Orient saw out the game and sealed an important win, bouncing back from Tuesday night’s disappointment and sending the fans home happy.

TEAMS

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James, Wood, Ogie, Smith, Archibald, Pratley ©, Beckles, Sotiriou (Omotoye 77’), Kyprianou

Subs unused: Byrne, Kemp, Papadopoulos, Sweeney, Nkrumah.

Goals: Sotiriou 66’, Smith 82’

Bradford City: O’Donnell, Ridehalgh, O’Connor (Kelleher 83’), Canavan ©, Songo’o, Cooke, Cook, Gilliead, Vernam, Watt (Lavery 63’), Cousin-Dawson (Crankshaw 63’)

Subs unused: Hornby, Foulds, Kelleher, Evans, Scales