The UK continues to advocate a solution in line with UN parameters based on the model of a Bi-zonal, Bi-communal Federation with political equality – a model that is internationally accepted, the British Foreign Office says in its reply to a letter sent by the Board of British Cypriots.

Referring to Varosha it says that the UK continues to fully support UNSC Resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992) and that following the announcement made during the visit of Turkish President Erdogan to Cyprus on 19-20 July 2021, the UK issued a National Statement expressing concern and strongly supported the 23 July UN Security Council Presidential Statement which condemned the announcement.

The Board of British Cypriots had sent a letter to British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, to mark the 47th anniversary of the illegal second military invasion of the Republic of Cyprus by the Turkish army, in August 1974, asking London to remind the Turkish President that attempts to settle any part of Varosha are illegal under international law.

“The UK remains committed to supporting the UN process to reach a Settlement in Cyprus, which will be in the best interest for all Cypriots and enhance regional stability and security” the Foreign Office replied.

It added that “the UK continues to advocate a solution in line with UN parameters based on the model of a Bi-zonal, Bi-communal Federation with political equality – a model that is internationally accepted and one that we believe to be broad enough to address the concerns of both sides”.

“Ultimately, it is for the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders to decide on the details of a Settlement and the UK, as a Guarantor Power and a friend to all parties, will continue to provide support to this UN led process,” it says.

It adds that in this regard, on 27-29 April, the Foreign Secretary represented the UK as one of the Guarantor Powers at informal UN-led talks in Geneva. “At this meeting, the Foreign Secretary urged all sides to demonstrate flexibility and compromise to find a solution to the Cyprus Issue within UN Security Council parameters. This built upon messaging delivered by the UK to the parties on island ahead of the talks including by FCDO Minister for the European Neighbourhood, Wendy Morton, during her visit on 7-9 April”.

It notes that the UK has also been clear in calling for all sides to avoid any actions or statements that could damage the prospects of a Settlement. On Varosha specifically, the UK continues to fully support UNSC Resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992).

Furthermore, following the announcement made during the visit of President Erdogan to Cyprus on 19-20 July 2021, it says that the UK issued a National Statement expressing our concern and we strongly supported the 23 July UN Security Council Presidential Statement which condemned the announcement.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.