Two of our own – upcoming Greek Cypriot young footballers win aces national tournament making the boys and their team the best grassroots u12 team in the country.

Leonidas Avraam and George Kyriacou both aged 11 played their last game with Enfield rangers managed by Tom Pickett and Ash Rose on Sunday the 22nd of august before the team merge into cheshunt fc.

Enfield rangers were defending their nationals title on Sunday the 22nd of august in Nottingham. They have become only the second team in the history of the nationals to defend and retained their title.

It was a tough tournament but the boys battled well and throughout all the national teams they played beating teams from all over the country including Coventry,Stourbridge ,High Wycombe ,fleet, Dunstable their opposition in the final ended up being a local team London colney colts.

Leonidas scored the opening goal within 1 minute which gave the boys even more drive to win, unfortunately London colney scored an equaliser in the second half, which then meant the final would have been decided by penalties. Enfield rangers won 3-2 on penalties with a spectacular save from the goalkeeper Danny Rose .

Both Leonidas and George play for cheshunt u12 and are looking forward to a successful future ahead of them.